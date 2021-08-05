Louann Luce Riner, 86, passed away July 13, 2021, in Longview, Washington.
She was born in Baker City to Raymond O. Luce and Marion (Snook) Luce on April 6, 1935.
Louann lived in Baker City until the age of 12, when her parents moved to Astoria to purchase the mortuary known as Ginn Mortuary, and named the business Luce Funeral Home, now called Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary.
Louann married G. Charles (Chuck) Anderson on June 10, 1958. They had two children, Gary Anderson and Lori Anderson. Louann remarried, to James Riner in 1998, and lived in Longview, Washington.
Some of Louann’s favorite activities were bicycle riding, line dancing, walking at Lake Sacajawea and being with grandchildren and friends in her Golden Girls Red Hats group.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marion Luce; her husband, James Riner; and her stepdaughter, Cynthia Thomas.
Surviving are a son, Gary Anderson (Janell); daughter, Lori Anderson; stepdaughter, Janice Barrera; two grandsons, Brian Anderson (Abby Viens) and Michael Anderson (Sara Carsner); two great-grandchildren, Alyvia Anderson and Collin Anderson; three step-grandchildren, Terry Andrus, Steven Andrus and Julio Barrera; and two great step-grandchildren, Marcus Hawkins and Kaila Andrus.
She will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City, with a private family service.
There will be a memorial service for Louann Riner on Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. The service will be held at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave. in Astoria.
There will be a reception following the service, at 2 p.m., at Grace Community Baptist Church, 1195 Irving Ave.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
