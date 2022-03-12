It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved Louis Anthony Ruljancich.
Born March 10, 1952, Louie passed away peacefully in his sleep at the young age of 69 years old, at his home in Astoria, on March 4, 2022.
Louie loved Astoria, and lived his whole life there, attending St. Mary, Star of the Sea School for most of his education, as well as Astoria High School, where he was a star basketball player.
He was a member of the U.S. Air Force, then moved on to become one of the best letter carriers and supervisors on the West Coast for the U.S. Postal Service.
Louie lived his entire life for people. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, mentor and friend to all. His greatest happiness was seeing others succeed and thrive in life.
An active member and secretary of Alcoholics Anonymous, he mentored and sponsored hundreds of people who were in need of alcohol rehabilitation and treatment.
After his retirement from the postal service, Louie went on to work at several recovery centers to continue aiding others in sobriety, namely Astoria Pointe, Free by the Sea, and Virtue at the Pointe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis C. Ruljancich and Dorothy Young/Ruljancich; brothers, Matthew Francis Ruljancich and Charles Henry Duncan; as well as nephew Brian McDowell.
He is survived by his daughter, Jolene Ruljancich; sons, Matthew Ruljancich and Justin Ruljancich; as well as his sister, Patty McDowell, and niece and nephew, Tara and Chad McDowell; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Benthin and Mirko Ruljancich.
There will be a celebration of life for Louie on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Astoria Elks Lodge, second floor.
Louie, you will live forever in our hearts and souls until we see you again.
