Sept. 26, 1935 — March 4, 2021
Louise Marie Gilbert, 85, of Warrenton, died March 4, 2021.
Louise Marie Chorne was born in her home, on the family farm, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Agnes and John Chorne, on Sept. 26, 1935.
When Louise was 14 months old, her mom became ill and passed away a the age of 35. Eleanor, her eldest sister, helped take care of Louise through the next 15 years. Louise grew up with four brothers and two sisters. Louise’s dad passed away when she was 15 years old.
Louise attended Marycliff High School in Spokane, Washington, from 1947 to 1951 and graduated from Williston High School in Williston, North Dakota, in May 1956.
During her high school years she enjoyed playing basketball which her nephew, Wayne Brown, never knew until later years. She was challenged by her nephew to a similar basketball game of “horse.” During that game he learned not to try to challenge Aunt Louise ever again — as she made every basket!
Louise met her husband, Robert Earl Gilbert (Bob), while she was waitressing in Williston. Louise paid for Bob’s dinner one night when he stopped by the restaurant. That is how this marriage of over 45-plus years started.
During the early start of their marriage, they had four boys and one daughter. In birth order, Robert, Jon, Wavia (Guy Mulholland), Jim and Chuck (Jeannie Ferron). Louise enjoyed raising her children, and became a Cub Scout den mother to help her boys learn and succeed in various skills and crafts.
She enjoyed family outings to Fort Peck, what seemed to be almost every weekend of the summer, and her annual trip to see her sister on her farm in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
Louise and Bob packed up their family and moved from North Dakota to Montana, where they lived in Glasgow, and then Great Falls and back to Glasgow until 1972, when they decided to move to Seaside, where Ken Karge and Sam Kirkaldie, with her husband, Bob, purchased the infamous KSWB radio station (Ken, Sam with Bob) which broadcasted from Seaside.
While the radio business kicked off, Louise started a waitress job at the Premier Restaurant (where the Beach Club stands today). She then started hostessing at the Pig ‘N Pancake until her retirement in the late 1990s.
Louise looked forward to being a grandma. Wavia and Guy had Tyler and McKenzie; Chuck and Jeannie had Jeff, Desiree, Shaina and Joshua. The total combined: six grandchildren, and later giving her seven great-grandchildren and one more on the way, due in May.
She was a fantastic cook and always had a great flower garden! She made wine, candies, cookies and always baked a cake to celebrate someone’s birthday. Being of Czechoslovakian descent, borscht became a favorite rustic soup she enjoyed making.
She had many friendships and continued her long distance phone calls to every relative or friend she could. She was proud of her accomplishments in homemaking, and of all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with pictures lining the walls and halls of her home.
Louise, in her young life, went through many hardships, which made her strong and confident, loving and enduring to all she knew.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Gilbert; sons, James (Jim) and Robert (Bob) Gilbert; her brothers, Robert, Vincent and Laudie; and sister, Eleanor.
Louise is survived by her family, Ludwig, Edith, Verna, Ray and Janet; her sons, Jon and Chuck; and daughter, Wavia.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 120 Oceanway St. in Seaside.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at hughesransom.com.