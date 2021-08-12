Loycel Yvonne (Jolly) Stelzig was born May 21, 1934, in Portland, to Raymond Smith and Faye Jolly. She passed away in her sleep at her daughter’s home in Lakewood, Washington, on July 31, 2021, at the age of 87.
Loycel and her older brother, Ray, were raised by their grandparents, William and Mina Jolly, in Idaville. She had one half-brother, Billy, and two half-sisters, Connie and Margie, who have all preceded her in death.
After graduating from Tillamook High School, she married Gerald Hugo Stelzig and had three children, Ricky, Patty and Kathy, along with two stepchildren, Randy and Teresa.
For most of her life she worked as a morning cook in Tillamook and Naselle, Washington, until she retired. She had many friends, who would like to stop by for coffee and chat before going to work. Many family members have followed her love of cooking.
Loycel loved her siamese cats, cooking, crocheting, spending time with her family and growing beautiful flowers. She will be missed dearly by her entire family and many friends.
The family will be holding a private ceremony.
You are welcome to donate to a local 4-H club in her name.
