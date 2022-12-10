Luis Miguel Jimenez passed away Nov. 29 at the age of 35.
Luis was born on Aug. 22, 1987, to Valentina Angel Garcia. His uncle, Gustavo Garcia, was like a father to him.
He was the oldest of three siblings, with Carlos Jimenez and Joana J. Barajas. His daughter is Ana Leticia Jimenez.
He was raised in Astoria, and lived here since he was 7 years old. He attended Astoria High School.
He loved being around people. He enjoyed riding his bike. Life may have been tough for him at times, but no matter what he was going through, you would always find a smile on his face when running into him. He was still so full of life.
He was extremely caring, loving and giving. He really was one to give the shirt off his back, even if he was struggling himself.
To his mother, he was always attentive and loving. He never let a day go by without telling her he loved her, and making sure she was OK.
He will always be remembered and loved by his family, friends and the community.
Visitation will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, and continues until Monday at the Logan Road Chapel, 90571 Logan Road. A memorial service is at 5 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Highway 202.
