Sherwood
March 16, 1964 — March 1, 2020
Luther L. Vanderburg III, age 55, of Sherwood, Oregon, died unexpectedly in Tigard, Oregon, on March 1, 2020.
Luther “Lu” was born in Astoria, Oregon, on March 16, 1964 to Luther (Red) and Frances Vanderburg. He was raised in Knappa and graduated from Knappa High School in 1982. Lu worked at various jobs through his high school years, but Carmichael Oil Co. was his favorite as a dock hand. He loved the Columbia River, filling the fishing boats with fuel and conversing with everyone.
Lu started his first full-time job as a logger for Shawn Teevin and then as a choker setter for Nygaard Logging. He lived in the old McPherson-Vanderburg homestead with his much loved black lab, B.C. (Broken Choker). After an accident in the logging industry he moved to Tigard and worked for a few companies before going into partnership with Weed Man Co. out of Canada. That folded and Lu started his own company, TGA (The Grass Authority) Service, which he worked until his death.
Lu loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing and especially clam digging. For 10 plus years Lu brought his TGA equipment to the Knappa sport fields to help ready them for the opening seasons.
In addition to his wife Karla, he is survived by two daughters, Amy Dean (Brock), and Angela Thiemann (Tanner); granddaughter Raegan Dean; mother Frances Vanderburg; siblings Pamela Dean (Craig), Karen Newman, Richard Vanderburg, Becky Pas, Kenneth Vanderburg (Candi), and Rodney Vanderburg (Elizabeth); an aunt, Geraldine Gould; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
A celebration of his life was held at Sunset Beach in Gearhart on March 21. Contributions, if desired, may be made to KSR-Knappa Summer Recreation.
