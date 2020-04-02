Astoria and Gresham
Oct. 13, 1940 — Jan. 17, 2020
Lynn Alice Horton-Rislow, aka Lynn Ann Houck, aka Lynn Ann Smith, was born Oct. 13, 1940, the first of 10 children of Lynn Ambrose and Cecelia Houck of Bend, Oregon.
She died Jan. 17, 2020, in the arms of her daughter, Kristin, and husband, Kenneth, from complications of initial chemotherapy for metastatic colon cancer, at Adventist Medical Center in Portland.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lynn; brother, Christopher (Kit) Houck; and granddaughter Chelsea (Bitsy) Smith. Sadly, Lynn’s mom, Cecelia, passed away shortly after her at the age of 98 in their Gresham home.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her sister, Karen Houck-Carpenter, of Albany, Oregon; brother Bruce Houck, of Spokane, Washington; brother Lance Houck, of Gresham, Oregon; brother Paul Houck, of Troutdale, Oregon; sister Laurie Houck-Johnson, of Atlanta, Georgia; brother Matthew Houck, of Gresham, Oregon; and brother Joseph Houck, of Portland, Oregon.
She is also survived by her children, Charles A. Smith, of Portland, Oregon, Teresa Lynn Gathman, of Minot, North Dakota, Michael R. Smith, of Damascus, Oregon, and triplets Kristin Kathleen Folliett, of Beaverton, Oregon, Karl A. Smith, of Ritzville, Washington, and Kory S. Smith, of Moses Lake, Washington.
Lynn married Albert Smith of Corbett, Oregon circa 1960. The couple divorced circa 1980.
She married her lifelong best friend, Kenneth H. Rislow of Newark, New Jersey, in 2003. At that time, she took her beloved grandmother’s name of Alice Horton to honor this centenarian Oregon pioneer of Horton, Oregon.
Lynn earned her reputation as a tough, wonderful and compassionate mother of six, grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 13. She reared her children and foster children on the family’s Corbett farm. All have met success as adults in their own right.
Gifted with Oregon vision, Lynn, herself, can be pictured by three words: intellect, compassion and integrity, bonded to a core of true grit.
Lynn attended St. Francis Elementary School of Bend, and Corbett elementary and high schools. She was president of the National Honor Society and valedictorian of her Class of 1958. She briefly attended the University of Oregon and Portland State University.
In the late 1960s, Lynn began her career in social service as a specialized foster parent. She advanced to case aide, then to child welfare caseworker, eventually culminating into entrepreneur and program director of the Rainbow Adult Living Facility. She expanded the agency from an initial small group home of five developmentally delayed adults into a consortium of apartment projects providing individual apartment housing and support services for more than 30 adults.
She went on to serve as residential director of Coast Rehabilitation Services of Astoria, Oregon, then as assistant Clatsop County Veterans Service Officer, and then as claims assistant at the bankruptcy trustee’s office of Portland. Finally, for her last decade, Lynn became entrepreneur and proprietor of NW Creations and Collectibles of Gresham, a crafters’ mall for local gifted artisans, where she developed a legion of devoted friends and followers.
Capping her last decade, Lynn became primary care provider 24/7 for her beloved mother, Cecelia, until her diagnosis and hospitalization for terminal colon cancer in mid-November 2019.
Lynn’s Holy Rosary recitation and memorial Mass, officiated by Father Julio Torres, were held at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Gresham on Jan. 24, 2020.
Lynn will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her inurnment ceremony for columbarium placement is scheduled for Willamette National Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. All are invited to attend.
