St. Joseph, Michigan
Nov. 6, 1955 — May 21, 2019
Lynn Maree (Green) Van Bladeren, 63, of St. Joseph, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
A celebration of life service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Chris Spitters officiating. Friends visited the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in Lynn’s name may be made to PEO, a women’s educational organization near and dear to her heart, at bit.ly/PEOdonate (Chapter DG).
Those wishing to sign Lynn’s Memory Book online may do so at starks-menchinger.com
Lynn grew up near the Oregon Coast in Knappa, Oregon. She graduated from Knappa High School and Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree in home economics education.
On Jan. 26, 1985, she married Gary Van Bladeren, and they established a home in Portland, Oregon. They soon welcomed two children, Christopher and Lisa. In 1988, the family relocated to Longview, Washington, and later, in 1993, to southwest Michigan.
Lynn seamlessly adapted to the new life and frigid climate of Michigan, joining the Twin Cities Area Newcomers Club. She was awarded the Newcomer of the Year Award for 1995-1996. She took immense pride in being present in her children’s lives, never missing a beat.
In 1999, Lynn returned to the workforce, first as a substitute teacher and then as an executive assistant at JohnsonRauhoff. She retired in 2016 to focus on her health and passions; knitting, sewing and spending time with her loved ones.
Lynn was very active in the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) sisterhood, and in 2006 was very proud to co-chair the Michigan State Convention.
Lynn was a devoted wife, present mom, loyal friend and boasting nana. She is greatly missed.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gary; her children, Christopher Van Bladeren, of South Bend, Indiana, and Lisa (Steve Koich) Van Bladeren, of St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Caleb and Daphne Van Bladeren; her mother, Claire Green, of Knappa, Oregon; two sisters, Teri (Jerry) Arguello, of Klamath Falls, Oregon and Tami (Ben) Gardner, of Gresham, Oregon; her brother, Scott Green, of Knappa, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Green.
