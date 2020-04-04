Warrenton
June 9, 1951 — March 25, 2020
Lynn Warner Mauritson, of Warrenton, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, of complications from pneumonia following lung surgery at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He was 68 years old.
Mauritson, a printer by trade, was born in Cut Bank, Montana, on June 9, 1951, to newspaper publishers Richard Allen Mauritson and Barbara Goodman Mauritson. After moving to Shelby, Montana, Mauritson moved with his family to Killdeer, North Dakota, where he graduated from high school in 1969.
After graduation, Mauritson enlisted in the Navy and was a communication specialist aboard ships based out of Norfolk, Virginia, including a tour in Iceland.
Upon honorable discharge, Mauritson moved to Denver, Colorado, until the early death of his father in 1974 prompted his return to Killdeer to become editor of The Killdeer Herald. After the sale of the paper in 1980, Mauritson became the administrator of the newly-formed medical clinic where he met his wife of 35 years, Margie Millard Godfrey.
They moved to Seaside, Oregon, and were married in June 1984 at Clatsop Plains Presbyterian Church. They made their home in Warrenton, where Mauritson owned Clatsop Commercial Printing.
Mauritson was a charter member of the Warrenton Sunrise Rotary Club, serving as its president from 1998-1999, and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Mauritson thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful Oregon beaches, his beloved dogs and cats, photography, woodworking, hockey, college football, Formula One racing, reading and his most recent hobby, glassblowing. He was known for his colorful Hawaiian shirts, his appreciation of fine timepieces and sports cars and his great sense of humor.
Mauritson is survived by his devoted wife, Margie; his little sister, Becky (Howard) Learner, of Los Angeles; several nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and both brothers, Rick and Tom.
When restrictions related to the coronavirus are lifted, a memorial service will be scheduled. In the meantime, if you’d like to share condolences and remembrances, please visit the obituaries and tributes page at autumn-funerals-cremation.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in Lynn’s honor.
