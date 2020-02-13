Ilwaco, Washington
1938 — 2020
M. Jack Cullimore, 81, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, at his home in Ilwaco, Washington, after a cruel battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Margarita, an extended family and a lifetime of friends who loved him dearly.
Jack was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and spent his childhood in southern Idaho and Utah. Jack was a graduate of the University of Utah and Woodberry University.
He joined the Army, where he served for six years, some of the time in Iran. He went on to a very successful career in graphic design in southern California, establishing long-term relationships with widely known clients such as Sunkist Growers and Fruit Growers Supply.
Jack was fun, and funny, a firm friend who never met a stranger. He was always the one people turned to for advice and a supportive shoulder.
Jack was also incredibly generous with his time and his abilities. Quietly, and asking nothing in return, he undertook charitable projects large and small in the communities where he lived.
He was passionate about his work, and equally passionate about his favorite pastime: flying. Jack’s family and friends enjoyed many exciting flying adventures in his Grumman Tiger.
A celebration of life remembering Jack will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1076 Franklin Ave. (11th Street and Franklin), in Astoria, Oregon.
Penttila’s Chapel in Long Beach, Washington, is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at penttilaschapel.com
