Lincoln City
1933 — 2022
With her son and daughter by her side, Magdalene (Maggie) Royston went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 88 years old.
Maggie was born in Platte Center, Nebraska, in 1933. She was the first of two children born to Erich and Elsie Stahl. In 1935, after her younger brother, Edwin, was born, her family moved to Salem.
One of her favorite jobs in high school was working at one of Bob Corey’s soda fountains. After graduation from North Salem High School, she worked for the Oregon Department of Revenue as a key punch operator.
In 1955, Maggie married Frank Royston, who worked for Pacific Northwest Bell. She worked for Crown Zellerbach in Portland until the birth of their son Mark in 1961. In 1968, their daughter, Theresa, was born.
In 1969 the family moved to Seaside, and the following year to Gearhart, where they would spend the next 46 years.
Frank retired in 1995, and Maggie was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease five years later. They traveled to Hawaii for their 35th anniversary, and Alaska for their 45th anniversary, which they enjoyed. In 2015, they relocated to Lincoln City to be closer to family.
Maggie’s home was always filled with family, friends and neighbors dropping by to visit and share food, drink and conversation. Some of her favorite activities were cooking and baking (she was a master at both), gardening, playing pinochle, sewing, knitting and volunteering at church.
She also hosted Bible studies in her home throughout the years. She enjoyed attending many of her granddaughters’ activities, and was proud of them.
Maggie was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Good Shepherd Auxiliary (now Bethesda Auxiliary). She spent many hours volunteering for both. She served as Oregon Unit president for the auxiliary, in addition to other offices over the years. She received the Cross and Bell Award from the auxiliary for her service.
She was an avid Portland Trail Blazers fan, and attended games with Frank when possible.
Maggie was blessed with some wonderful caregivers at Hillside Place as well as privately, most recently Katie Ward, who was an angel and cared for her faithfully.
Our family would like to thank all who supported her through the years. Know that your caring, especially during the pandemic, is greatly appreciated. We would also like to thank everyone at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, who made her last 15 months more comfortable.
She received letters and cards from family and friends, including weekly letters from longtime neighbor Sandy (and Bill) Bergerson, as well as many cards from Theresa’s friend and classmate, Rebecca Glen. To all who called, wrote to and visited Maggie, we thank you! Your contact was a lifeline to her, especially during the pandemic.
Maggie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank; children, Mark Royston (Gary), of San Jose, California, and Theresa Winn (Jeff), of Lincoln City; granddaughters, Janelle Winn and Olivia Winn; brother, Ed Stahl (Pat), of Salem; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Maggie loved flowers but, more importantly, she loved to help others. Please consider a donation to one of the following organizations in lieu of flowers: Bethesda Auxiliary, Oregon Unit, in care of Eileen Fligg, financial secretary, 800 N.E. 238th Place, Wood Village, OR., 97060; St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church; Samaritan Evergreen Hospice — coast; or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
A memorial service will be held on June 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church,1226 S.W. 13th St. in Lincoln City.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Pacific View Memorial Chapel.