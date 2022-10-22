Astoria
Feb. 1, 1923 — Oct. 6, 2022
Magnhild Jasper was born on Feb. 1, 1923, in Nesset, Norway, to John and Marie Sjoli. As an infant she immigrated to the U.S., passing through Ellis Island. Her family would quickly establish Astoria as their home.
Magnhild had a mind for numbers, and was a voracious reader. Known by the early Astor Library librarians for her ability to read quickly, she often bragged that they would let her check out more than was allowed because they knew she lived so far out in the country and would have to walk into town to get more books.
During World War II she met her husband, Gerald Thomas Arrington, a handsome Navy medic at the Tongue Point Navy Commissary. They dated for a short time and married in 1943, making their home in Astoria, where Gerald would become chief of police. They had three children, Ruth Ann, Diane and Jerry. Their home was full of music, laughter, card games, family and friends.
After suddenly losing Gerald in 1964, Magnhild raised and supported three children on her own. She worked as a cannery filleter during the day, dishwasher at night at Andrew and Steve's Café and stocked shelves at Three Boys Market.
In 1980, she married Edward Jasper. They enjoyed hunting and fishing, and hosted many family events and card games. They were founding members of the Bayview Baptist Church in Astoria, where Magnhild served as the church's accountant for over two decades, and participated in various church activities for over 40 years.
She was well known for her homemade applesauce, blackberry pies and for her love of gardening. She won several Clatsop County Fair awards for her flowers.
She was a devoted volunteer at Columbia Memorial Hospital, and worked in the hospital gift shop and knitted hats for the newborns in the maternity ward until her eyesight began to decline. When she couldn't see the tiny knit stitches any more, she began knitting washcloths instead making them up until a few days before her death.
Magnhild passed away peacefully on Oct. 6 at the age of 99. She had hoped to make it to her 100th birthday, but when the Lord called her home, she was ready.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald T. Arrington; second husband, Edward Jasper; her parents, John Sjoli and Marie Skille; stepfather, John Skille; older brother, Karsten Sjoli; younger brother, Robert Sjoli; niece, Robin Miller; nephew, John Sjoli; her aunts, Laura Sjoli and Anne Gjøvik; cousin, Gudrun Martin; and daughter, Ruth Ann Arrington-Sprague.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Jon Tierney, of Gearhart; son, Jerry Arrington, of Astoria; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Ann and Shawn Ornie, of Astoria; great-grandson, Timothy Ornie, of Astoria; niece, Janice Young, of California; and extended family members, Larry and Shirley Martin, of Astoria, Reidun Fields, of Washington, Peg and Michael Pepe-O’Brien, of New York and and Skip Pepe, of Florida.
She remained close with Ed's children, Jan Andrews (Ray), of St. Helens, Carol Link, of Astoria, and Joe Jasper (Gina), of Astoria, as well as their many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is deeply loved and missed by her family, but we are comforted knowing she is with the Lord.
There will be a graveside service scheduled in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to the Lower Columbia Hospice, which was such a wonderful support during her final days.