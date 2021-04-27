Greenbrae, California
Feb. 12, 1943 — March 16, 2021
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Maradee Ann Davis after a courageous 19-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Maradee was born in Boise, Idaho, on Feb. 12, 1943, to Allen Davis and Verna (Miller). Maradee was raised in Astoria and graduated from Astoria High School in 1961.
After a divorce from her first husband, she broke free and became an independent, free spirit. During this period, she traveled mostly by herself and explored Europe multiple times over the next decade or so, with her favorite destinations being Paris and the Greek islands.
In the meantime, she earned a doctoral degree in epidemiology from the University of Texas Medical School. During this period, she lived in Texas for eight years.
In 1983, she landed her dream job as professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. In 1987, she began a relationship with Rich Swanson, who developed into the love of her life, and they married in 1992.
Since most of her family lived in Oregon, she spent a lot of family events with Rich’s family, and she developed loving relationships with them. Annual summer trips to Bend to vacation with her biological family were filled with fishing, golf and lots of fun.
Her generosity was felt by many. For 25-plus years, she annually grew pumpkins for at least 10 lucky kids. She also took her nieces and nephews on trips wherever they wanted when they graduated from school.
Rich and Maradee shared an interest in film, theater, travel and socializing with family and friends. This led to annual trips to Lake Tahoe, Pacific Grove, California, and Ashland.
They attended the Mill Valley Film Festival in California for 25 years, and in retirement would see 30 films at the festival. Their travels took them to Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, many trips to Maui and almost all of the 50 states.
At 60, Maradee fulfilled a lifelong dream when she performed in the chorus of the musical “Sweet Charity.” She had so much fun she performed in another half-dozen shows over the next decade.
The women she performed with became her close circle of friends. During the summer, this group could be found pretty much every Friday listening to music while sipping wine and eating good food.
They could also be found enjoying events at Dry Creek Vineyard. They were known for finding any reason to throw a party. One of Maradee’s favorite parties was celebrating the Academy Awards.
Maradee and Rich had more fun together than you can imagine. Maradee was deeply loved by her family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Maradee is survived by her husband, Rich Swanson; brother, Tighe Davis (Connie); niece, Julie Davis (Chris); nephew, Ryan Davis (Emily); great-nieces, Karley Gauthier and Audrey Davis; and great-nephew, Larson Davis.
The family would like to thank the Kaiser San Francisco oncology staff, including her oncologist, Dr. Tilak Sundaresan, and Dr. Margaret Tempero, of the University of California San Francisco, for their expert care.
Donations in Maradee’s name can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
A celebration of life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.
