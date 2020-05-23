Dunedin, Florida
1959 — 2020
Marc Allan Walter, age 60, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020.
Born in Lyons, Kansas, in 1959, Marc was a resident of everywhere. Not one to spend too long in one place, he had the pleasure of living on either coast and several places in between. Though if you were to ask him, the years that included any measure of snow were not of much consequence.
Marc is survived by all of those who loved him, and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, friend, the best fire protection engineer God ever blessed this planet with, a man of the sea and a restless wanderer.
Everyone who knew Marc could usually expect that his cat, “Murphy,” was not far behind. Murphy would spend every hour of the work day in Marc’s office, which often ran past dinner time. If you were a client, it was not uncommon to hear Murphy in the background during calls.
To honor Marc, his best friend Murphy and everyone who makes bonds like this possible, the family requests a donation in lieu of flowers to secure.oregonhumane.org/doggiedash/stephanie
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Seaside, Oregon.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit hughesransom.com to leave messages of condolence.
