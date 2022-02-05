Marcella Chamberlin passed after a 2½ year battle due to complications of pancreatic cancer on Jan. 27, 2022.
She was born April 3, 1941 in Glasgow, Montana, to Clarence and Engred Marie Eleanora Kulland. The family settled in Gearhart, where Marcella was raised with her siblings on McCormick Garden Road.
She married Robert Rider, and they had two children, Eleanora Marie and Robert Rav. After she and Robert divorced, Marcella and the kids moved back to Seaside, and she went to work at Columbia Memorial Hospital, where she met and married Robert Steward, who preceded her in death.
When she was married to Robert, she went to work at the Holladay Drug Store until their closing. For many years, she and her brothers played Mr. and Mrs. Claus at many holiday events in Seaside. While working at Holladay Drug, she met and married Robert “Bob” Chamberlin.
After her retirement, they traveled around the world, and when at home, volunteered in Astoria when the cruise ships were docked at the Port.
In addition to her husband, Bob, she is survived by her daughter, Eleanora (Bob) Capaul; a son, Robert Ray Rider; daughter-in-law, Verletta (Rodney) Steward; stepson, Tom (Emmie) Chamberlin; stepdaughter, Carol (Bryan) Schnetter; grandchildren, Justin (Jessica) Capaul, RaeAne Capaul and Jeremy, Josh, Johnathan, Robbie and Elizabeth Rider; along with step-grandchildren, Megan Steward, Rob Johnson, Brian (Jennifer) Chamberlin, Andrew (Allison) Johnson and Breanne (Ryan) Duffy; great-grandchildren, Kyler Brabeck, Landon, Logan and Lucas Capaul and Savannah Rider; step-great-grandchildren, Ellis and Jovi Johnson; along with her sister-in-law, Claudia Kulland Halliburton. Marcella is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Marcella is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Engred Kulland; siblings, Crystal (Walter) Melhoff, Ervie (Sue) Kulland, Dutch Kulland and Carol (Jake) Webb; her husband, Robert Steward; and stepson, Rodney Steward.
A celebration of life will be held on April 2 at the American Legion in Seaside at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gearhart Fire Department in memory of the Kulland family.
Marcella’s family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff of Providence and St. Vincent hospitals in Seaside and Portland, along with the staff from the Infusion Center, Home Health and Hospice, along with many friends and family who helped to care for our mother.
