Marcene (Marcy) Lou Gillie passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2022, at age 80. She was a loving wife and mother who looked for ways to help those around her.
She never let anyone sit alone for long when they needed company, and quickly turned strangers into friends. She loved both flowers and giving them away.
Marcy was born on Feb. 22, 1942, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Milburn Mathias Haughey and Mary Lou (Burroughs) Haughey. She is survived by her sisters, Suzanne (Haughey) McGee, and her partner, Bill Hardage, and Toby Eileen Haughey, and her wife, Lynn Rich.
Marcy grew up and completed high school in Battle Creek. Afterwards, she decided a change of scenery was in order, and moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. In Fairbanks, she worked as a switchboard operator, which allowed her to meet her future husband, Allen Robert Gillie, who worked for IBM.
They married in Fairbanks in 1965, and moved to Anchorage, where their daughter, Janna Lee, was born in 1967. They moved to Juneau with IBM in 1969, where their daughter, Liese Marie, was born.
Marcy taught swimming and worked for the Juneau School District for over 25 years, assisting children learning to read. She cared deeply about justice and equal access to education for all children and their families.
She was involved with the Alaska Native Sisterhood in Juneau, and deeply valued the relationships she made there.
She spent her last 25 years in Alaska commercial fishing with her husband on their power troller, Circe, bought after his retirement from IBM.
After fishing, they moved to Astoria, where she became involved in serving at the Svensen Grange senior meal site.
Marcy was always involved in local church ministry, frequently singing in the choir, welcoming newcomers and helping others. She and her husband spent over 40 years worshiping and serving at Chapel by the Lake Church in Juneau before moving to Oregon.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Allen Gillie; daughters, Janna Lee Smith, and her husband, David, and Liese Gillie Mead, and her husband, Rob; grandchildren, Brandin Smith, Jacob Smith, Nicholas Mead, Zachary Mead, Faith (Smith) Kyme, Sara (Smith) Peterson, Les Mead, Jayden Mead and Bailey Mead; and five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous well-loved friends and relatives.
Her memorial service will be on July 30 at 2 p.m. at Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St.
