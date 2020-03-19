Astoria
Dec. 19, 1950 — March 15, 2020
On March 15, 2020, Marcia Marie Perrine, of Astoria, Oregon, passed away after a long struggle with cancer. She went home to be with the Lord at the age of 69.
Marcia is survived by her doting husband, Barney; brother Gary (Judy); sisters Wendy (Luigi), and Artie (Fred); four children, Tiffany (Nick), Bing (Lane), Piper (Tom) and Julian (Adrienne); six grandchildren, Adara, Danica, Maddox, Jetty, Audrey and Azaliah; and one great-grandchild named Luke.
Marcia was born on Dec. 19, 1950, to the late Arthur Kelso and Helen Lona Cutts. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1969 and lived in Grays Harbor, Washington, for 56 years.
In 2007, her family made the move to the Astoria, Oregon, area where she resided until her passing. She loved all of the sights and sounds of the coast, and even wrote a children’s book highlighting some of her favorites. The book was affectionately named, “Where Are We Going, Grammy Bear?”
Marcia’s greatest love, however, was her husband. Barney and Marcia were married for 45 wonderful years. During that time, they made countless friends and touched many lives. Her infectious laugh and unconditional love made loving her easy.
Her legacy of love will be remembered at every holiday dinner, every bowl of clam chowder, every fresh-baked loaf of bread and every time we put the angel on top of the Christmas tree.
We love you “Grammy Bear,” and you will be dearly missed.
