Warrenton
Feb. 5, 1959 — Nov. 21, 2022
Mardi Nygaard, 63, of Warrenton, passed away Nov. 21 at her residence.
She was born to Martin and Doris (Whetstone) Nygaard on Feb. 5, 1959, in Astoria. Mardi went to Astoria schools until her graduation in 1978.
After working with her mother in retail, Mardi opened her own store called Discount Duds. When the family business, Warrenton Fiber/Nygaard Logging, moved to Tansy Point, Mardi ran a cutoff saw in the chipping operation, ran parts and was the weigh master.
Mardi loved to travel around the country antiquing, and hoped to someday open her own antique shop.
She loved her family and animals, including her dogs, cats, miniature donkeys and goats.
Mardi is survived by her father, Martin Nygaard, of Astoria; brothers, John (Julie) Nygaard, of Knappa, and David (Judy) Nygaard, of Astoria; nieces, Melissa (Adam) Svensen and Tracie (Brent) Brockey; nephew, John (Carolyn) Nygaard; great-nieces and nephew, Hailey and Kilee Svensen, Sofia and Viggo Nygaard and Baylor and Kersey Brockey; special friends, Brian Kent and Bill Webb; as well as aunts, uncles and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Nygaard; her nephew, Andrew Nygaard; and many of her pets.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St.
Private burial will take place at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
Donations may be made in Mardi’s honor to Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
Arrangements have been made through Hughes-Ransom Mortuary. Please visit hughesransom.com to sign Mardi’s online guest book.
