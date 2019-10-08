Westport
Nov. 11, 1947 — Aug. 8, 2019
Margaret Elaine (Shannon) Koljonen was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Lebanon, Oregon, to Arne Vincent Shannon and Geraldine Margaret Cobler Shannon. Her father was the first superintendent of the Gnat Creek Fish Hatchery, which was built near Knappa, Oregon, in 1960.
She passed away at home in Westport, Oregon, on Aug. 8, 2019.
George Koljonen graduated from Knappa High School in 1964, and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Margaret, who graduated from Knappa in 1965, married him on July 8, 1967, in Knappa.
They moved to California for 14 months, where George completed his military commitment to the Marine Corps, after having served in Vietnam for 13 months. In 1971, they moved to Westport. They were married for 52 years.
She initially worked as a secretary in the office at the then Crown Zellerbach paper mill, at Wauna, Oregon … until she woke up one morning, sat up in bed and announced, “I’m going to be a nurse!”
She got up, got dressed and went in to Clatsop Community College in Astoria, where she signed up for the necessary classes for two years, and followed that with two years at Lower Columbia College Nursing School and a critical care registered nurse degree.
She worked in the intensive care unit at Monticello and St. John’s hospitals in Longview, Washington, for 13 years, until she was forced to retire by advancing multiple sclerosis.
Margaret is survived by her husband, George; her son, Tim; daughter, Katy; two granddaughters, Kara and Natasha; two great-grandsons, twins Alden and Carter; one great-granddaughter, Allie; and two sisters, Barbara Shannon Fredericks, of Bothell, Washington, and Carol Shannon Reeves, of Westport, Oregon.
She is also survived by her caregiver of 11 years, Louisa Escobar, who considered Margaret and George to be her “Mom and Pops;” and Louisa’s daughter, Maria Magdalena, who has known Margaret as “Grandma” since she was born.
The celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m., Oct. 19, 2019, followed by a potluck, at the Union Hall, 91237 Old Mill Town Road in Westport.
If you wish, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
