Astoria
Nov. 17, 1928 — Aug. 15, 2022
Margaret Frances Thompson was born in Astoria on Nov. 17, 1928, to Frances and Arthur Olson. She and her older brother, Eldred (Eldie), grew up in Alderbrook.
Both of their parents died when she and her brother were young, and Margie assumed the caretaking role within the house — a role she played many times throughout her life. After her father died, when she was a teen, she was cared for by an aunt.
Though her younger years were marked by tragedy and sadness, she found happiness in her friendships, which spanned her entire lifetime. Perhaps because her parents died when she was young, the notion of family meant everything to her. She always wished to have a large family, and that dream was realized when she met her future husband, John (Dick) Thompson, at a dance at the Brownsmead Grange in 1947.
Dick came from a large family, and they embraced her fully. Margie and Dick married on June 4, 1949, and had a love affair that lasted over 60 years. Together, they built their family house in Astoria in 1966, and a duck shack in Brownsmead in 1963. They loved to entertain in both places, travel, hunt and watch beautiful sunsets together. Dick’s death in 2009 devastated her, but she found solace in her family and friends, and a renewed purpose in volunteering.
Margie was an altruist at heart, and through her 93 years, she volunteered many places in Clatsop County: Columbia Memorial Hospital, Meals on Wheels, the United Finnish Kaleva Brothers & Sisters Astoria Lodge No. 2, the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, Start Making a Reader Today, the First Congregational Church and the Astoria Anchor Club received countless hours of her volunteering time.
Margie was very proud to have christened the minesweeper USS YMS-425 in September 1944 at the American Marine Construction Co. shipyard. Her father and other relatives had worked at AMCO for years.
When Margie wasn’t helping organizations in the area, she was helping out family, friends and neighbors (whom she considered family), reading, baking or walking the many hills of Astoria.
Margie was known for her Finnish cardamom bread. If you were fortunate enough to be gifted a loaf during the holidays, you knew how fantastic it was.
Margie and Dick had three daughters together, Claudia, Cindy and Tronni. Margie loved being a mother, and cherished the job. She was active in their lives in every possible way. While Margie loved being a mother, she may have loved being a grandma even more. She had seven grandkids, 10 great-grandkids and one (soon-to-be three) great-great grandkids.
Margie took weightlifting classes to prepare for great-grandkid number six when she was 87. Up to and including a week before her death, she would get on the floor and play games with her great-grand kids and would rarely let them win.
Sometime after going to sleep on Aug. 14, Margie passed away peacefully in the house she helped build and raise her family in, the home she had known for the last 59 years.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Thompson; daughter, Tronni Petersen; brother, Eldie Olson; and granddaughter, Tana Simonsen.
She is survived by daughters, Claudia (Layne) DeLoff and Cindy Daly; son-in-law, Butch Petersen; grandkids, Amy (Tim) Frei, Diana (Dean) Schroeder, Stefanie (Kris) Netherton, Jeff (Shawna) Peterson, Kate (Alex) Wood and Adam Petersen; and many great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.
There will not be a service, but a donation in her name to the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific, P.O. BOX 596, Astoria, OR., 97103, would have made Margie very happy.