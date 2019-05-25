Astoria Aug. 10, 1965 — May 20, 2019
Margaret Gipson was born on Aug. 10, 1965 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
At the age of 15 she moved to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Shortly after, she met her lifelong soulmate, Dan Gipson. Within the first year, they had their first child and got married on July 10, 1984. Just two months short of their 35th wedding anniversary, Margaret peacefully passed away with her family at her side.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Amanda Gipson, of Astoria; and her son, Dustin Gipson, of Long Beach, Washington; as well as her beautiful grandchildren, Adan Gipson, Odin Gipson and Aryana Gipson.
Margaret was a strong, determined woman who bravely fought breast cancer for 10 years.
In her spare time, she loved strolls on the beach, shopping with her daughter and summer barbecues with the family at her son’s house. She could be defined by the compassion and love she shared with everybody she knew.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Contact Amanda Gipson for additional details.
