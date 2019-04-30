Vancouver, Washington
Feb. 27, 1936 — April 14, 2019
Margaret Irene Fastabend, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
She was 83 years young, born on Feb. 27, 1936, in Costa Mesa, California, to Cecil and Russell Smith. She moved to Astoria, Oregon, at a young age and lived there until 1971, when Peggy and her husband, Bob, moved the family to Milwaukie, Oregon.
Her greatest love was her family. Her happy place was anywhere she could be with her loved ones. Peggy traveled extensively with her husband, enjoying many cruises and other adventures.
As an entrepreneur, her company gave tours to Reno, Nevada. She enjoyed playing games. She always had an electronic card game with her, and loved winning at her favorite slot machine.
Peggy also had a group of dear friends she played bridge with for almost five decades. She was a very generous person, and loved handing out $100 bills to her family.
Robert (Bob) Fastabend, her husband of 66 years, preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2017.
She is survived by her children, Karen Black (Pat), Jackie Dieker (John), Ken Fastabend (Cathy), Randall Fastabend (Corinn) and Paula Starr (Kandie); 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanie Quashnick (Dick); and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Robinwood Station, 3706 Cedar Oak Drive, West Linn, Oregon.
