Portland
Dec. 1, 1918 — May 22, 2020
Margaret Turina Radich passed away at home May 22, 2020. Born in Portland, Oregon, Dec. 1, 1918, Margaret was the daughter of Margaret Vranizan Turina and Charles Andrew Turina.
Margaret graduated from St. Mary, Star of the Sea High School and attended Astoria Business College. She was a bookkeeper at St. Mary’s Hospital in Astoria, and later worked at Chris’ News.
On April 21, 1945, Margaret married Anthony John Radich of Clifton, Oregon. Anthony and Margaret had nine children.
Margaret’s life centered on faith and family. She was a lifelong member of Court Columbia, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Astoria, and served as grand regent. In 2012, Margaret was honored for her service as a Catholic Daughter.
She was active in St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish, serving as finance chairwoman for the annual parish dinner and bazaar. She substitute taught for the Sisters of the Holy Names and led summer school religious education classes.
In 1970, the family moved to Portland. Margaret was the center of her family, and beloved by them. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, celebrating life and sharing family history.
She is survived by her children, Rita Radich Grant (Jeff), of Lanham, Maryland, Paula Radich, of Newberg, Oregon, Michele Dahl, of Portland, Anthony Radich (Sonja), of Denver, Colorado, Sister Kathleen Radich, Order of St. Francis in St. Mary’s, Alaska, John Radich (Kathy), of Eugene, Trina Radich, of Portland, and Joan Sullivan (John), of Kirkland, Washington; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Mark, and husband, Anthony.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Clare Catholic Church Thursday, with interment at Ocean View Cemetery.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Francis Center, Society of Saint Vincent de Paul or Oregon Right to Life.
