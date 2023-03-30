Seaside
July 26, 1943 — Feb. 23, 2023
Margery Blair McNary was recognized as an honored teacher and instructor within her profession in both high schools and community colleges where she taught. She graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in business education.
Margery was born in Lakeview on July 26, 1943. She was the daughter of John Blair and Miriam (Gilbert) Blair. She leaves behind two siblings, a brother, Jim Blair, of Highland Ranch, Colorado; and a sister, Marybeth Tyler, of Portland.
Margery married Les McNary on Aug. 17, 1974, at the Old Church in Portland. With Les came four children, Michael, of Port Angeles, Washington; Jodi, of Post Falls, Idaho, Lori (deceased); and Lisa, in Vancouver, Washington.
Those four children gave Marge seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Along with these children, there are numerous nieces and nephews who were a huge part of her life.
After graduating from Oregon State University, she taught advanced typing and shorthand at Sunset High School in Beaverton. At that time, she said, “I was thinking that teaching was so much fun that I was amazed that I was being paid to do it.”
Wanting to work more closely with her students, she decided to seek a degree in counseling in 1968. She earned her master’s degree in counseling psychology at Stanford University. She felt her time at Stanford was the most meaningful education in her life.
With her master’s degree completed, she worked in Palo Alto, California, for two years as a high school counselor. She returned to Oregon and accepted a position at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.
While teaching at Treasure Valley, she met her husband, Les. His work took them to Yakima, Washington. Marge took a new opportunity at West Valley High School as their vocational counselor, associated student body/activities coordinator and part-time teacher.
In 1987, Les and Marge moved to Seaside. She began working at Clatsop Community College teaching business and office systems and computer classes. She retired from Clatsop Community College in 2002.
Thus, Marge and Les’ retirement began. They cruised! They traveled to over 70 countries enjoying the people, the food and the culture. Cruising was only part of their retirement. Marge was very active in PEO and the American Association of University Women, serving in numerous positions in those organizations. Marge also swam and exercised at the Sunset Park and Recreation District pool and, along with Les, worked out at Sunset Family Fitness.
Sadly, drastic changes came to her health. As she fought her dementia and congestive heart failure, she grew weaker and weaker. After fighting these challenges for over two years, hospice became involved, helping prepare her for her trip home. Her husband of 48 years was beside her as she made her trip home on Feb. 23.
Margie, you left us with wonderful memories and so much love. Thank you, and God bless you.