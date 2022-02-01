Margery Isabel Waterhouse Moss passed away peacefully at her home in Gearhart on Jan. 14, 2022. She was 99 1/2 years old.
Margery grew up as a child in Gearhart (Butterfield), Knappa and Astoria. She graduated from Astoria High School in 1940.
She married Roy Moss on Sept. 12, 1942. They moved to Newport, and then Toledo, in 1948. In 1959, they bought Snyder’s Market in Toledo and operated it until 1976.
Margery was always involved in helping within her community. She was very active in Toledo’s Methodist church. She belonged to the Miriam Circle, volunteered at the church thrift store, and was in charge of receptions held at the church.
She also volunteered in her children’s classrooms, delivered food for Meals on Wheels and volunteered at Toledo hospital. She also worked in the library at Toledo Junior High School, and was a receptionist at the Dunes Hotel in Newport.
Margery moved to Gearhart to live with her daughter, Mardean Tice, in 2009.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mardean Tice, of Gearhart, and Mary Lou Swagerty, of Grass Valley, California; niece, Sally Krahmer; and nephew, Verle Prickett. She has eight grandchildren, Paul Tice, Cori Dittner, Todd Swagerty, Jason Tice, Tracie Tice, Shannon Swagerty, Sarah Garcia and Jesse Swagerty; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was loving mom, a warm-hearted grandma and an extraordinary woman. She will be missed.
The family plans to scatter her ashes, along with her husband’s, in a ceremony near the time of her 100th birthday.
