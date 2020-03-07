South Bend, Washington
Nov. 21, 1923 — Feb. 24, 2020
Longtime Long Beach and Ilwaco, Washington, resident Margery “Marge” Ruth Cox, 96, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Feb. 24, 2020, in South Bend, Washington.
She was born in Potlatch, Idaho, on Nov. 21, 1923, the daughter of Alfred and Ruth (Olson) Harris. Marge moved to Camas, Washington, in 1930, and graduated from Camas High School, Class of 1941, before attending Washington State University in Pullman for a couple of years.
In a love story for the ages, she married Donald M. Cox on May 7, 1944, in the First Christian Church in Camas, and they shared 75 years of marriage. They met the summer of 1935, at the ages of 11 and 14, at a church camp on Lacamas Lake. She, in later years, became a mother to their four children Donna (1947), David (1948), Susan (1953) and Cathi (1961).
Don and Marge moved to Long Beach in 1950, when he bought into a drug store partnership. They lived in a number of homes within Pacific County communities, including Seaview, Long Beach, Ilwaco and South Bend. They also expanded their drug store investments, starting South Bend Pharmacy in 1958, which is now into the third generation of the family.
Marge always remembered fondly when the Astoria Bridge was finished (1966), and you didn’t have to wait in the long ferry line. It opened up many new shopping and entertainment activities, including increased time at the Astoria Golf and Country Club, where Marge held nearly every office in the Ladies’ Club, including team captain and president.
Marge loved social gatherings, to travel, cook and sew, but her highlights were always spending time with family. She had an incredible appreciation of family history, and cherished every single memory of growing up with her extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, to raising her children and she absolutely adored her time with the youngest generations, hearing about their lives and adventures.
She is survived by her husband, Don Cox, 99; daughter Donna Noonan, of Portland, Oregon; son David Cox, of South Bend, Washington; daughter Susan Cox, of Mesa, Arizona; daughter Cathi Barta, of Mount Vernon, Washington; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Marian Donohue, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and brother Jim Harris, of Olympia, Washington.
A celebration of her life is planned to be held for close family and friends on a future date at the Astoria Golf and Country Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.