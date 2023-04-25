Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Our beloved Marguerite Ann “Maggie” Owen passed away on March 8 at her home in Astoria. She was 74 years old.
Maggie was born in Astoria to Marguerite C. Owen and Arthur K. Owen on April 23, 1948.
She graduated from Astoria High School in 1967, and earned her associate’s degree from Clatsop Community College in 1969.
She lived her entire life in Astoria and Warrenton, working as a nurse’s aide in the community for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur K. Owen, in 1976; mother, Marguerite C. Owen, in 1991; brother, Arthur K. Owen, in 1998; nephew, Robert L. Owen, in 2012; and her treasured guide dog and companion, Kalissa Lu.
She is survived by her brother, Robert J. Owen (wife, Lynda), of Hereford, Arizona; her nieces, Lynette Jackson (husband, Randy) and Kristin Vines (husband, Todd); great-nephews, Nathan Breese (wife, Jillian), Justin Jackson (wife, Blake), Owen Jackson, Cannon Vines and Coaster Vines; and a great-great-niece, Aspen Jackson.
On March 13, her family fulfilled her final wishes and gave her ashes to the ocean at the wreck of the Peter Iredale on Clatsop Spit near Fort Stevens in Warrenton, the same place her cherished mother’s ashes were scattered.
Per Maggie’s wishes, no formal memorial service is planned. Those who would like to share a memory or send condolences to the family are invited to do so through Maggie’s Facebook page, which has been formally memorialized.
Those who knew Maggie will forever remember her enduring kindness and extraordinary wit. She never failed to earn a laugh when she would approach a vehicle, white cane in hand, and offer, “Would you like me to drive?”
Her family would like to thank all of those who, at some point in her journey, offered Maggie a helping hand, or hearty laugh, or warm embrace.
Finally, thank you, Maggie, for making our lives more lovely simply because you were in them. You are dearly missed.
