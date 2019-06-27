Astoria
Nov. 23, 1932 — June 23, 2019
Marian H. McBride, age 86, of Astoria, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2019, surrounded by all of her family.
McBride was born Nov. 23, 1932, in Astoria, Oregon, to Marion and Peter Ebsen. Marian resided in the home that her father built until her passing.
She graduated from Astoria High School in the Class of 1950, and she enjoyed monthly lunches with her classmates in her later years.
Marian married Charles “Chuck” McBride on April 19, 1951, in South Bend, Washington. As a young woman, she worked at Owen and Peake Farm Store, and in later years drove school bus for Lewis and Clark School District No. 5. She co-owned Mac’s CB Radio with her husband in the 1980s.
Her hobbies included RV trips with her husband and grandkids, crocheting, mowing her lawn, watching “Jeopardy,” baking her delicious apple crisp, cooking up big pots of her famous macaroni and cheese for her family to enjoy, and hosting many family gatherings in her home.
She also enjoyed volunteering for the Start Making A Reader Today (SMART) Reading Program for many years.
McBride is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Johnson, Katherine Isom (Ron) and Charlene McBride, all of Astoria; five grandchildren, Brendan Johnson (Miranda), Emily Sheldon (Richard), Katie Brown (Mitchell), Danielle Stevenson (Chris) and Nicole Perez-McBride (David). She was “Gigi” to her great-grandchildren Kennedy, Sawyer, Gracelyn, Harper, Colby, Jonah, Meira, Emmett, Asher, Rhys and Elliet.
She is also survived by her sister-in law, Nancy Ebsen; several nieces and nephews, her lifelong best friend, Marion Timm; and her cat, Miss Kitty.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband; her brother, David Ebsen; her sister-in-law, AnnaMay Christensen; and her great-granddaughter, Lucy Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 29, at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria. A reception will follow at the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Hall, 491 Industry St.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made by donating to the ILWU Local 50 Scholarship Fund, the SMART Reading Program, or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon.
