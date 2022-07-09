Marianne Hauke Iverson passed away peacefully in her home on July 1. She was 85 years old.
Marianne was born in Astoria on Sept. 7, 1936, to Oscar Hauke and Jordis Dahl Hauke-Tetli. She attended John Jacob Astor Elementary School and graduated from Astoria High School in 1954 as the class valedictorian. That year she was especially pleased to be a princess in the Astoria Regatta Court.
On Nov. 24, 1956, Marianne married her lifelong companion, Irving Bernard Iverson, also of Astoria, and eventually made Salem their home. While he taught elementary school and fished commercially in Bristol Bay, Alaska, she was involved in real estate and the rental business. Their two sons, David and Daniel, were born in 1959 and 1961, respectively.
In 1987, the Iversons retired to Seaside, where they built their beach home, and also began their 18-year adventure of remodeling homes and creating Iverson Vacation Rentals. During this time, winters were spent in Mexico; Yuma, Arizona; and Cathedral City, California. In 2009, they moved back to Salem, residing in West Salem's Salemtowne.
Marianne was preceded in death by her husband of almost 65 years, Irving, last July.
She is survived by her two sons, David, of Salem, and Daniel, of Cascade Locks. She is also survived by cousins Stephen Fulton and Bill Dahl, of Astoria, Sara Fulton Orr and Paul Dahl, of Seattle, and Alf "Wally" Dahl of Longview, Washington.
At her request, no memorial service will be held.
The family would like to thank Picksey Gray of Picksey Home Health Care Inc. and Serenity Hospice for their compassionate care of Marianne during the time she was in their care.
