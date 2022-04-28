Birkenfeld
Aug. 26, 1923 — April 16, 2022
Marie J. Bellingham, 98, a lifelong native of Birkenfeld, died April 16, 2022, at the Walker House Adult Foster Care Home in Longview, Washington.
A celebration of life service will be held on May 14 at noon at the Birkenfeld Community Church, 11249 state Highway 202 in Birkenfeld, with Dan Cano officiating.
Marie Julia Bellingham was born Aug. 26, 1923, in Birkenfeld, the daughter of the late Leonard Richardson and Elsa (Birkenfeld) Richardson. She was raised and received her education in the Birkenfeld community, and was a graduate of Winema High School, Class of 1940.
She was united in marriage to Arthur Guy “Art” Bellingham on March 5, 1941, in Vancouver, Washington. Following their marriage, they resided in the communities of Hood River, Albany and Scio.
When Arthur returned from World War II, they returned to the Birkenfeld community in 1947, where she has resided since.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Art, on Dec. 15, 2015, after celebrating over 74 years of marriage together. They co-owned and operated the Birkenfeld Country Store and Post Office from 1947 to 1964. Marie later served as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Vernonia from 1966 to 1985, when she retired.
Marie and Arthur were active members of the Birkenfeld Community Church, as well as members of Flying Farmers, traveling to Australia and New Zealand.
Among her special interests, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, clamming, league bowling in Vernonia and traveling. They wintered in Yuma, Arizona, and Palm Springs, California, for 13 years. Marie and Art also enjoyed cruising, including a Panama Canal cruise in 1999.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Elsa Richardson; and her brother, George L. Richardson.
Survivors include her two sons, Douglas Bellingham, of Birkenfeld, and James Bellingham, and his wife, Cherie, of Birkenfeld, and her daughter-in-law, Diana Dair Meyer, of Freeport, Florida.
Also surviving are her three grandchildren and their spouses, Derek and Deanna Bellingham, of Kirkland, Washington, Dia Layo, of Roseville, California, and Christine and Todd Wilkinson, of Horton; and her seven great-grandchildren and their spouses, Dylan Bellingham, of Kirkland, Dr. Khloe and Brandon Kaufmann, of Reno, Nevada, Madisyn Layo, of San Francisco, Cooper Layo, of Roseville, California, Rebecca Wilkinson, of Portland, Ciara and Zack Clark, of Horton, and Hayden and Ashley Wilkinson, of Horton.
She is also survived by her six great-great-grandchildren, Eljin Song, Elizabeth and Jackson Clark, Aria and Oliver Wilkinson and Paisley Kaufman; nephews, Joe Richardson, Monte Bellingham, Marty Bellingham, Kyle Trenholm, Loren Trenholm, Greg Bellingham, Brad Bellingham, Jeff Bellingham and Ross Bellingham; and nieces, April Viet, Sandy Taylor, Sherel Stosik and Teri Holm.
