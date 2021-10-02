Warrenton
April 5, 1939 — Sept. 22, 2021
Marilyn Frances (Marsh) Barnard died peacefully at her home in Warrenton surrounded by family. She was 82.
Marilyn was born on April 5, 1939, to Charles and Frances (McNelly) Marsh, in Long Beach, Washington. Her mother went into labor early, and it was feared she would be born on the ferry en route to be delivered by her grandfather, Dr. Horatio Marsh.
Marylin grew up in Warrenton, and was a 1957 graduate of Warrenton High School. In 1959, she met Howard “Barney” Barnard, a sailor stationed at the Tongue Point Naval Air Station, at the Liberty Theatre. They married in Astoria in 1961.
Over the course of Barney’s naval career, she lived in Bremerton, Washington, New Orleans, San Diego and Honolulu, much of that time raising her kids while Barney was at sea or serving along the inland waterways of Vietnam.
Marilyn moved back to Warrenton just before Barney retired from the U.S. Navy. She stayed home to raise her children, and helped raise a dozen more as a child care provider until her youngest was in middle school. She then worked for several years at Johnson Drug Store in Warrenton until it closed in the early 1990s.
She was very active in the community, serving as a volunteer for various activities involving her children, including Cub Scouts, Little League and supporting dance recitals, swim teams and the Warrenton Boosters. She was active in Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), the Warrenton First Baptist Church and choir and the Red Hat Ladies.
In their retirement, Barney and Marilyn enjoyed visiting family and friends from their Navy days, and outings and visits with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her infectious smile will be missed by all who knew her.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Michael Barnard; her daughter, Patti Rhodes, and son-in-law, James Rhodes; son, Steven Barnard; grandson, Colton Harper; granddaughter, Sarah Rhodes; granddaughter, Lauren Barnard; grandson, Joshua Barnard and his wife, Taylor Barnard; granddaughter, Andrea Jean-Barnard; great-grandson, Caden Barnard; great-granddaughter, Cassidy Barnard; great-grandsons, Connor and Colin Barnard; sisters-in-law, Wanda Tassin, Carolyn Crabtree and Artis Strunk; brother-in-law, Jim Strunk; and numerous nephews and nieces and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father; mother; brother, Ronald Marsh; sister-in-law, Betty Marsh; sister-in-law, Linda Rowe; brother-in-law, Lloyd Tassin; brother-in-law, Dwain Crabtree; and brother-in-law, Tommy Rowe.
A graveside interment will be held at Ocean View Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16, followed by a memorial service and potluck at 3 p.m. at Warrenton First Baptist Church to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lower Columbia Hospice, 2111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103, who took amazing care to comfort her and her family in her final days.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.