Brownsmead
Dec. 1, 1934 — June 10, 2020
Marilyn Jean Anderson, 85, of Brownsmead, was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Everett, Washington, to Harold and Inez Juanita James Tozer. Marilyn passed away June 10, 2020.
Marilyn graduated from Knappa High School, and then adventured to Portland, where she was employed by Hyster Forklift in a secretarial role.
While living in Portland she dated the love of her life, Elton Albert Anderson. They married Dec. 3, 1955, at the Westport, Oregon, Community Church. Elton preceded her in death in 2015.
Once they were married, Marilyn helped run the Anderson family farm in Brownsmead that dated back to 1889, and was later honored as an Oregon Century Farm. While working the family farm, Marilyn also held roles at Pillsbury Flour Mill, City Lumber, and her last 33 years of employment were spent at Autio Co. Not only did Marilyn enjoy working at Autio Co. she also felt blessed to call the people at Autio Co. friends.
Marilyn had a passion for Clatsop County history, Girl Scout troop leadership, nature, clam digging and working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She also enjoyed traveling the world with Elton. Their favorite vacation spot was Mazatlan, Mexico, where they escaped every January for over 30 years.
Survivors include her sister, Arlene Luoto, of Carlton, Oregon; a brother, Richard Gilpen, of West Linn, Oregon; a brother-in-law, Richard Anderson, of Astoria; nieces, Marie Anderson Randall, of San Ramon, California, Susan Anderson Schaffrinna, of Yakima, Washington, and Lori Anderson, of Longview, Washington; nephews, Gary Anderson, of Astoria, Oregon, Robert A. Luoto, of Carlton, Oregon, John Luoto, of Tillamook, Oregon, Dan Luoto, of Bend, Oregon, and Randy Luoto, of Carlton, Oregon.
A special thanks to Glenda lvanoff and Richard Anderson for their love and support during her battle with cancer.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Oregon.
Memorial contributions may be given to the nonprofit organization of your choice.
A reception honoring Marilyn will be scheduled at a later date.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.