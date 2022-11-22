Surrounded by her family, Marilyn Jean Gustafson passed away peacefully on Nov. 9 in her hometown of Portland.
Marilyn was born in Astoria on July 10, 1935, to the late Fred Ransom and Jennie Sarkela. Marilyn lived a full and enriched life, emanating elegance, grace and kindness wherever she went.
Marilyn graduated from Astoria High School in 1953, highlighted by being crowned queen of the Astoria Regatta that same year. Prior to joining Jerry Gustafson in Palo Alto, California, Marilyn attended Oregon State University, where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma.
Before starting a family, Marilyn was active in the workforce, working at Stanford University and the Naval Academy in Puerto Rico.
Marilyn was a devoted wife of 67 years to Jerry Gustafson, and a dedicated mother to two daughters, Juli DeFilippis and Jana Wilkinson. She was very involved in the community including, but not limited to, the Junior League, Portland Garden Club, Legacy League and the Altar Guild at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.
Marilyn had many interests, including sewing, knitting and gardening, which she did passionately alongside her husband, Jerry. Marilyn was a talented artist, mastering the art of jewelry design and fabrication. Most noteworthy are the wedding rings she designed and made for her daughters.
Marilyn is survived by her sister, Suzanne; husband, Jerry; her daughters, Juli DeFilippis and Jana Wilkinson; and her grandchildren, Charlie Wilkinson, Abby Wilkinson, Joseph DeFilippis, Olivia DeFilippis, Russell Wilkinson and Julian DeFilippis.
Jerry and Marilyn’s story was a love story for all of us to admire and aspire to.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.