Aloha
March 23, 1953 — May 14, 2019
Marion “Dennis” Williams, age 66, of Aloha, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in his home.
Dennis was born March 23, 1953, to Percy and Dorothy Williams in Astoria, Oregon. After graduating from Warrenton High School, Dennis served in the Army for four years.
Shortly after being honorably discharged, Dennis met the love of his life, Jodi Nickens, at a Wednesday night Bible study. Dennis and Jodi knew they were going to get married after only knowing each other for 11 days, and officially married on Nov. 13, 1982.
In the mid-1980s, Dennis and Jodi volunteered at the Astoria Rescue Mission, where they served meals and Dennis led worship songs for their services.
Dennis had a strong passion for all things aviation. He enjoyed spending time flying from a young age, and never missed an air show in 27 years. He enjoyed launching rockets with his kids and flying remote-controlled airplanes. He received his pilot’s license from Astoria Flight Service in high school, and loved taking Jodi on scenic rides.
Among Dennis’ many talents, he was also an auto mechanic, and worked for Aircraft At Your Call at Hillsboro Airport, Flight Craft at Portland International Airport and Napa Auto Parts for over 20 years.
Together, Dennis and Jodi had the opportunity to attend the Billy Graham crusade in Portland and sing in the choir.
Dennis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in his early 40s. Despite being diagnosed at such a young age, he continued working and being there for his children and family.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jodi Anne Williams; father, Percy Elliott Williams; sister, Linda Hawkins (Patrick); brother, Vernon Edward Williams; six children, Justin Elliott Williams (Steffini), Brandon David Williams, Aaron Richard Williams, Vanessa JoyLynn Williams, Christina Loraine Syed (Amar) and Nathan Edward Williams; two grandchildren, Emillia Rose Williams and Sofia Lynn Williams; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at Pegg, Paxson Springer Funeral Chapel in Beaverton, Oregon, on Saturday, June 15, from 2 to 5 p.m.
