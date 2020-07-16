Astoria
Nov. 21, 1934 — July 5, 2020
On July 5, the world lost a spunky woman. And boy, was she a fighter, with a strong will to live.
Marjery “Marj” Christie was born on Nov. 21, 1934, in Belleville, Kansas. She was the baby of nine children; seven boys and two girls. She was the last of the original “Christie Clan” in both birth and death.
When she was 3 years old, her family moved to the Rogue Valley. It was in southern Oregon where she grew up and met her sweetheart, Roger Turnbull; July 9 would have been their 66th year of marriage.
A recent highlight of Marj’s life was watching the Oregon State Beavers baseball team win the 2018 College World Series, but the most important thing throughout Marjery’s life was her family. Marj was very proud of her family.
She and Roger had four daughters, Sue Perdue, of Astoria, Cheryl Creel, of Salem, Sandy Pope, of North Plains, and Pam Russell, of Astoria. Marjie-Ann will be greatly missed by her nine loving grandkids, her 17 caring great-grandkids and two lively great-great-grandkids.
She enjoyed cookouts, camping, fishing, hunting and trailer-traveling with her family. Her personal passions were flower arranging, cake decorating, shopping and sewing — her Easter dresses were a specialty when the girls were little.
She was a firecracker of a woman who adhered to the motto, “Piss, or get off the pot!” Marjery loved going and watching her grandkids and great-grandkids compete in 4-H and FFA at fairs.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Clatsop County 4-H Association, 2001 Marine Drive, Room 210, Astoria, OR., 97103.
The family would like to thank the staff of both the Lower Columbia Hospice and the Clatsop Retirement Village for the outstanding, loving care they gave to their beloved mother.
Marjery will be laid to rest in Medford, Oregon; her family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
