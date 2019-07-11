Warrenton
Oct. 19, 1933 — July 3, 2019
Marjorie Smith, known to her friends as Margie, peacefully passed away at her home at the age of 85.
Margie was born in Miles City, Montana, to parents Earl and Bessie Lindsley. She moved with her parents and siblings, Bob, Betty and Bill, to Warrenton, Oregon, when she was 5 years old. She attended school in Warrenton.
Margie married Wallace Smith in 1951. Soon after, they started the legacy of her five children.
Margie started her career as a bartender that would span over 50 years. Margie was well known in her industry as a kind and caring bartender. Although at times, if you misbehaved, you would find yourself without a drink. Margie was known for always remembering her customers and their preferred drinks. She would listen and give advice where needed.
Margie found the love of her life, Danny “The Dan” Hampton, after many years. They were together for over 20 years, and in those years they enjoyed an amazing life together that included raising many dogs. That love for dogs grew into a larger love for all animals, and she would spend countless hours watching the hummingbirds from her window.
Margie had a very large family, first and foremost were her children who, in her later years, were her life: Becky (Bob) Ritchey, of Bonney Lake, Washington, Denise (Greg) Sharpe, of Warrenton, Oregon, Gary (Shelly) Smith, of Hammond, Oregon, and Rhonda (Frank) Slepicka, of Astoria, Oregon; Bruce Smith, who passed away in 2001, and Brian Smith, who passed away in 1964.
Her siblings include a sister, Betty Russell, brother, Bill Lindsley, and brother, Bob Lindsley, who preceded her in death.
Her grandchildren include: Tom (Kris) Keyser, Brianna (Mike) Smith, Aubrey (John) Smith, Lance (Crystal) Sharpe, Larry (Nikki) Sharpe, Leah Sharpe, Tara (Dave) Horning, Gary Smith Jr., Brittany Smith, Amanda (Mike) Malone and Patrisha (Kalani) Matthews.
Her great-grandchildren include: Thomas, Taryn and Nicole Keyser; Leta and Yuna Uhl, Abby and Mitchell Pawson; Dominic and Brooklyn McNeal; Ryder Sharpe, Kaiden, Luicee and Victoria Van Hook; Amelie and Alexis Garrison, Tristan and Max Horning; Laelia Smith and Kamilla Hedeen; Tyler and Dylan Malone and Eddie Matthews.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m. at 240 S.W. Kalmia Ave. in Warrenton. Please stop by and celebrate the great life of Margie.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lower Columbia Hospice; they were Mom’s 24-hour angels.
Thank you, Brian and Pam Dutton of Ocean View Cremation and Burial Service. A special thank you to Regina, our hospice nurse.
