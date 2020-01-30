Portland
Oct. 2, 1927 — Jan. 24, 2020
Marjorie L. “Marge” Bellingham, 92, formerly of Astoria, late of Portland, peacefully went to be with the Lord Friday morning, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Azure Senior Care Home in Portland.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Fishhawk Cemetery, located at 10828 Fishhawk Road in Birkenfeld, Oregon, with Pastor Andy Roberts, of the Newlife Baptist Church in Astoria, officiating. Concluding rites and interment will follow at the cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to attend a reception immediately following the cemetery rites, to be held in the fellowship hall at the Birkenfeld Community Church, 11249 Oregon Highway 202 in Birkenfeld, Oregon.
Marjorie Louise Bellingham was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Vernonia, Oregon, the daughter of the late Acel Lolley and Iva (Attebery) Lolley. She was raised in Vernonia, and was a graduate of the Vernonia High School Class of 1945.
She was united in marriage to Edward E. “Ted” Bellingham on June 13, 1946, in Vancouver, Washington. Following their marriage, they resided in Birkenfeld until 1955, when they moved to the Astoria community.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, on April 29, 2000, in Astoria, after celebrating over 53 years of marriage together, and she continued to live in Astoria until 2012, when she moved to Portland to be near family. She was also preceded in death by two of her sisters, Darrah Lolley and Kathleen Tiffney of Vernonia.
Survivors include her daughter, April Veit (Bob); her two sons, Monte (Stephanie) of Portland and Marty (Sherry) of Astoria; and her sister, Barbara Weigand of Hillsboro, Oregon; as well as her six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Marge was a longtime member of the Newlife Baptist Church in Astoria and the Astoria Golf and Country Club. Among her special interests, she enjoyed playing golf and bridge. She was also an avid reader of mystery novels, and enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, watching football and basketball games, and she loved discussing the games in detail. She was also a fabulous cook.
Along with her incredible kindness to others that Marge was so well known for, she will also be missed for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Marge’s memory to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, 700 S.W. Campus Drive, Portland, OR., 97239.
To sign the online guest book, or to send a condolence to the family, go to fuitenrosehoyt.com
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Vernonia is entrusted with the arrangements.
