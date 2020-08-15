Seaside
May 9, 1955 — Aug. 8, 2020
Mark Dante Terranova, 65, of Seaside, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, in Seaside.
Mark was born in Los Angeles, California, to Joseph and Norma (Calederone) Terranova, on May 9, 1955. He went to school at Canoga Park High School, where he was a standout football and track and field athlete.
He received football all-city and all-state honors in high school, and was a defensive back and tailback on the Brigham Young University football team from 1973 to 1977.
Mark was fond of his memories playing football, especially the opportunity he had to play in the Tangerine Bowl and to be on a Western Athletic Conference championship team. He graduated with both his bachelor's and master's degrees in recreational therapy from Brigham Young.
Most recently, Mark worked as a private counselor in Seaside. Mark was recognized by Gov. Barbara Roberts for exemplary service to the developmentally disabled community in Oregon, and was appointed to the governor's Oregon Disabilities Commission from 1995 to 1997.
Over the years he coached youth sports teams and chaired various community boards. He is remembered for his deep compassion for those who were poor and vulnerable, as well as his love of Bob Marley music, his Italian heritage and his family.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and his mother, Norma.
Mark is survived by his partner, Kay McGuire; children, Amber (Ron) Tegland, Gary (Becky) Terranova, John Terranova and Daniel Terranova; his sister, Lesley (Barry) Dauphinee; his brother, Jack (Cathy) Terranova; his grandson, Marc Terranova; and his granddaughters, Genesis Terranova, Noelle Terranova and Paige Terranova.
A celebration of life for Mark's family and close friends will occur at the end of the month.
