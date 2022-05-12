Longtime Astorian Mark Dennis Valdez passed away Jan. 13, 2022, while living with family on Fox Island in Washington state.
Mark moved to Astoria from Oakland, California, where he started his welding career at Bumble Bee Seafoods. Mark then moved on to teaching at Tongue Point Job Corps Center as a welding instructor.
The connection with the U.S. Coast Guard and the buoy maintenance program made Mark a perfect fit to become superintendent at Ogilvie Co. Inc., and leading Ogilvie in winning the nationwide buoy contract manufacturing buoys to go coast to coast.
Mark thrived in this industry before moving to California and starting his own steel fabrication company. Being bought out by his partner he had taken on, Mark then retired, and moved around the West Coast from San Diego up to Seattle, along with adventuring to live in Mexico.
Mark is survived by five daughters and 11 grandchildren, all of whom reside in the Pacific Northwest, which is what drew him back in his final days. Mark enjoyed being around his family, the ocean and most of all, his vehicles.
Mark was also a Vietnam War veteran with the Marine Corps. He proudly lived by his sworn oath throughout his life.
Please come and join his family and friends for a final military salute, along with a celebration of his life, on Saturday at 2 p.m., in Shelter C at Coffenbury Lake, inside Fort Stevens State Park. All are welcome.
