Astoria
Aug. 14, 1950 — July 12, 2020
Mark Emil Person died July 12, 2020, in Astoria, Oregon.
Mark was born and raised in Seaside, Oregon, the only son of Roy and Elaine Person.
After graduating from Seaside High School in 1969, Mark worked in retail, receiving many selling awards while being a shoe rep/buyer for Nordstrom.
He was scouted and picked up by Nike, and was their shoe rep/buyer in Colorado, where he received accolades as the top sales representative three years in a row.
Mark decided to relocate the family back to Astoria in 1982, and he worked for Carnation Dairy, KAST and numerous festivals with his company, the Original Shrimp and Crab Melts.
He married Peggy Anne Knutsen in 1972; they had four children together. They later divorced in 2003, and remained best friends until his death.
Also surviving is his family, the highlight of his heart, three sons and a daughter-in-law, and a daughter and son-in-law, Ryan Person, of Portland, Oregon, Nathan Person, of Astoria, Oregon, Stephen and Christina Person, of Frisco, Texas, and Courtney Person Awes and Justin Awes, of Astoria, Oregon; three granddaughters, Hannah Elliott Person, of Eugene, Oregon, Taylor Person, of Frisco, Texas, and Chloe Person, of Astoria, Oregon; two grandsons, Carson Person, of Frisco, Texas, and Brady Person, of Dufur, Oregon; two sisters, Eillen Roden, of Portland, Oregon, and Dianne Espe, of Pflugerville, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
His kids describe him as an avid Astoria sports fan and their number one fan. He never missed any of his children’s sporting events.
From the bleachers at the brick house, local or out-of-state tournaments, Beaver or Willamette football games, a volleyball net in Scappoose, or the 10th tee at the country club, he was very involved in sports in the community, coaching Little League, Elks, Astoria High School football, as well as serving as a football and basketball announcer.
Many friends and family have described him as being a huge influence during their youth and high school sports years. He always wanted you to “try hard,” “not give up” and to “believe in yourself.”
Mark’s friends, family and colleagues speak of his funny personality, his amazing selling skills and his love for his family.
With his love of Astoria High School sports, his family is helping to organize a donation opportunity through the end of August to fund new initiatives for Astoria High School athletics.
All donations can be made at or sent to the Astoria School District Office, in honor of Mark Person, 785 Alameda Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103.
A public memorial will be held in the fall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.