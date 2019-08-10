Astoria
Oct. 15, 1960 — July 29, 2019
Mark Lee Elliott was born in Astoria, Oregon, to Frank and Virginia Elliott. He died on July 29.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Lee Elliott, and his brother, Gene William Elliott.
Preceding him in death were his father, William Elliott, and his brother, David Leroy Elliott, 52, and his sister, Yancey Lee Elliott, 3 months.
Mark was married to Florence Norris.
Mark bought fish for the cannery, did gillnet fishing, caught crabs and dug clams the last two years he worked for the cannery. Mark liked to play games on his computer.
Mark has gone home to be with God.
