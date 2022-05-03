Mark Lloyd Schultz was born in Astoria on Dec. 24, 1950, to Alfred and Marie Schultz.
He grew up on the family farm with his older brother, Kim, and his younger brother, Jan, and sister, Ann, participating in 4-H and FFA.
He graduated from Astoria High School in 1970, and went on to Clatsop Community College to take welding and automotive classes. He met the love of his life in the fall of 1970, Dorinda (Rindy) Schultz.
Mark joined the National Guard in 1971, and served for about six years.
Rindy and Mark were married on July 22, 1972. They lived briefly in Clatskanie, and then moved to La Grande, where Mark got a job at Western Equipment Co., working on Caterpillar heavy equipment for five years.
That job gave him the training he needed for his ultimate position as a mechanic for the Clatsop County road department, from which he retired after 30 great years.
Mark enjoyed woodworking, photography, gardening, camping and traveling. As a member of Bible Baptist Church, and later at Lewis and Clark Bible Church, Mark was active, serving as a deacon, financial secretary and treasurer. If there was a need in the church, Mark was ready and willing to lend a hand.
After battling dementia for many years, God peacefully called Mark home on April 25, 2022.
He is survived by his brothers, Kim and Jan; his wife, Rindy; his children, Kristi Ball, Tami Schultz, Trenton Schultz, Michael Schultz, Annalise Major, Larissa Schultz, Abraham Schultz, Christa Schultz and Myranda Schultz; and his 14 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Al and Marie; and his sister, Ann.
A celebration of life for Mark will be held on Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Bible Church, 35082 Seppa Lane.
