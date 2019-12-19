Vancouver, Washington
Feb. 13, 1939 — Dec. 5, 2019
Mark Moreland “Marty” Gill, lifelong Oregonian, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, after the last few years of failing health.
Marty is survived by his sisters, Janet Kram, Mary MacDonald and Anne Kornemann; children, Amy Rose, Susie Costa and Mark Gill; and grandchildren, Matt and Hailey Rose and Jake, Ethan and Naomi Costa.
Marty was born in Portland on Feb. 13, 1939, to Mark and Elizabeth Gill, and lived in the Northwest his entire life.
Marty attended Central Catholic High School, and graduated from the University of Oregon. He decided to work in the family business, JK Gill, for a few years until going out on his own with friends in the insurance business, and later a mortgage company.
Marty lost his wife, Jean, just over a year ago. They would have celebrated 55 years together last October. They raised their children in Portland, and eventually moved down to the Oregon Coast, where they would retire, although their version of retirement was buying and running a business in Seaside for many years called Rascal’s, which they loved, as did their grandchildren, with all the sweets and fun beach shirts.
Their other love was travel. Marty was either planning a trip or talking about their adventure. He loved everything about a big trip and was able to experience all his favorite places around the world.
Marty’s favorite things: family and lifelong friends, his home in Gearhart, the Astoria Golf & County Club, Central Catholic memories and childhood friends, Europe trips, Costco trips, clamming, “secret missions,” Ilani Casino Sundays with his daughters, singing to Frank Sinatra, dancing to Frank Sinatra and talking about Frank Sinatra.
Marty lived the past three years in Touchmark at Fairway Village in Vancouver, Washington, to be close to his daughters and receive the care he needed. If he couldn’t be in Gearhart, where he loved, being close to family and receiving such amazing care and support from the wonderful staff was comforting for him.
He loved talking to people, giving advice and telling stories of his travels. He will be missed by many.
A celebration of Marty’s life will be held after the holidays in January. His daughters will confirm the date and location after the first of the year on Marty’s Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.