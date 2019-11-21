Naselle, Washington
Sept. 21, 1934 — Nov. 8, 2019
Marlene Frances Wiitala passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Marlene was born Sept. 21, 1934, in Astoria, Oregon. She was the first child of Charles and Ellen Wirkkala. She grew up with her parents, sister and brother in Deep River, Washington.
Marlene graduated from Naselle High School in 1951, and from Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington, in 1953. After college she worked at Cowlitz County Title Co. in Longview.
Marlene married Donald Wiitala on April 14, 1956, and they moved to Astoria, Oregon. She worked at the unemployment office until they moved to Deep River. Marlene took the position of Deep River Postmaster. Following this, she taught kindergarten for two years in Rosburg, Washington.
In 1962 they moved to Naselle, where their three children grew up. She worked at the Naselle Post Office until she eventually became the financial manager for Don Wiitala Trucking and for the Christmas tree farm that they developed on their property.
Marlene is survived by her caring husband of 63 years, Donald; daughter Marilyn (and Robert) Ittes; son Dale (and Andrea) Wiitala; daughter Michelle (and Stuart) Roy; grandchildren Marlyssa, Monica, Blake and Brooke; great-granddaughter Makenna; sister Jeane Moksness of Longview; brother Ken Wirkkala of Grays River, Washington; and her nieces and nephews.
Marlene enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and making Christmas wreaths. She loved socializing with family and friends. She was very close to, and proud of, all of her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please support the Naselle Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance.
A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Until then, please raise a glass in her honor.
Her guestbook is available at penttilaschapel.com
