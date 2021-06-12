Yorba Linda, California
April 27, 1940 — April 12, 2021
Marlene Marie Prescott, 80, passed away on April 12, 2021, at her home in Yorba Linda, California.
She was born at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, California, on April 27, 1940, to Gaylord Barney Jondall and Anna Amalie Jondall, née Heinze.
Growing up, Marlene lived in several cities across the country. Her father’s naval career took the family to Philadelphia, San Diego, Long Beach, California, Burlington, Iowa, and Astoria.
Marlene was thrilled to attend Astoria High School until the family relocated to San Diego, where she graduated from Hoover High School in 1958.
Marlene made lifelong friendships during her time at Astoria High. She looked forward to returning to Astoria for her high school reunions, and to spending cherished time visiting with her Oregon friends. Marlene loved to tell stories of her carefree days at Astoria High.
Marlene graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in social sciences in 1963. She moved to California after graduation to become a social worker in Los Angeles. Marlene loved this work, spending several years helping children and families during a very challenging period in the mid-to-late 1960s.
She soon met Howard Leo Prescott, a law student at the University of California, Los Angeles. They married on the Rock of Gibraltar at the end of 1969, and settled in Southern California.
They had two children, a boy, J.J. (James Jondall), in 1974, and a girl, Libbie (Elizabeth Marie), in 1975. Marlene and Howard divorced in 1982, and Marlene settled in Yorba Linda, California, making it her home.
Marlene absolutely loved being a mom first, and, later, she built a second career as a real estate agent for 35 years.
Marlene was an unfailingly generous person — as just a simple illustration, she gave her 2020 stimulus check to a single mother who was trying to get back on her feet.
Marlene was also delightfully artistic, always using her creative talents to make beautiful gifts for her family and friends. And she wrote poetry, penning amazing and wonderfully original Christmas poems for her nieces and nephews for many years.
Marlene was fiercely independent, and she loved living her life just as she liked in her beautiful home. During the coronavirus pandemic, she stayed in, but was still able to enjoy her close relationships with her family and friends, through email and telephone, and with her neighbors, who looked out for her and helped her through the especially trying times.
Although she finally came to live permanently in Southern California, Marlene’s heart never left Astoria. Her grandparents on her mother’s side were Otto and Marie Heinze, of Olney, who, along with Anna and her brother, Otto, immigrated to this country from Germany in the 1920s.
Marlene and her two younger sisters, Dottie (Dorothie) Fritz and Lani (Elizabeth) Dedman, would spend many happy childhood days on Grandpa and Grandma Heinze’s farm in Olney.
Marlene’s father’s family — surname Jondall — immigrated from Norway, and grand-uncle Lars Holmes resided in Astoria. His daughter, Ida, was Anna Heinze’s best friend, and introduced Marlene’s mother and father to each other.
Marlene was always drawn back to Astoria throughout her later life, and she relished her time in Astoria and all of its wonders. She was a co-owner, with her sisters, of the family home that overlooks Youngs Bay.
Marlene leaves behind her two sisters; a brother-in-law; her two children; a daughter-in-law; four grandchildren, Annelise, Alexander, William and Sybil; nieces and nephews and their children; a dear cousin, Carole Birney, of Hammond; and many friends, neighbors and admirers.
She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life gathering will be held for Marlene on June 26 in Yorba Linda. The family’s wish is to hold a remembrance at a later time in Astoria, for which a separate notice will be published.
