Astoria
Oct. 16, 1932 — June 28, 2020
For anyone who knew Marlene Mestrich, an Astorian for 60 years, they would know her as a very passionate, active and energetic community volunteer, homemaker, mother of three, and much, much more.
Her love for most all things Astoria did not seem to have many if any boundaries. Those who knew her well were very much aware of her fortitude in accomplishing her goals, which often included her periodically ignoring the boundaries around her.
Marlene Ardys Ballew was born on Oct. 16, 1932, in Hot Springs, South Dakota, to Don and Blanche (Abelson) Ballew. The first formative years of her life were spent in the beauty of the Black Hills, where she grew up in Hill City during the 1930s as the middle of three Ballew daughters. They were constantly seeking a better life than the depths of the Great Depression had thrown at them.
After World War II broke out, the family moved, and moved and moved … and continued to move. Her father became a flight instructor for Navy and Army Air Corps schools.
She often shared the story of moving 13 different times in a single elementary school year. The family traveled across the western U.S., from Puyallup to Yakima to Prescott, Arizona to Idaho to Utah and various places in California and back to Washington.
Following her father’s World War II service, the family made it to Puyallup, and a year later they jogged the short distance to Tacoma. That move marked the end of Marlene’s constantly revolving schools, and it was there that she set down even more roots, attending Jason Lee Junior High School and graduating from Stadium High School in the Class of 1951.
Marlene was proud of her high school, one of the most stunningly beautiful schools in the entire U.S. It was originally built as an over-the-top hotel in the 1890s, and completed as a high school in the 1900s — a role it continues to fulfill to this day. She was not only a popular student, but a member of the “Tigeranna” marching team and the cheerleading squad.
After high school, Marlene rose quickly through the secretarial pool to assist the Army leadership at Fort Lewis, and it was there that she met the love of her life: Christopher Paul Mestrich. When he asked Marlene for her hand in marriage, and to join him in their life’s journey — she happily accepted.
They married at Saint Patrick’s church in Tacoma on April 11, 1953, then made their home in Astoria, where Chris worked with his brother and father at Chris’ News. Marlene became the secretary at the Astoria Chamber of Commerce, which was conveniently located in the very same building as Chris’ at 14th and Commercial streets.
As the 1950s came into full blossom, and the 1960s began, Marlene focused on raising her family. After having their three children, and getting them off to school, she turned her sights on becoming actively involved in the community. In fact, for Marlene the term actively may just be an understatement!
Marlene’s love for promoting all things Astoria led to an active role with the Astoria Chamber of Commerce as a volunteer ambassador, as well as becoming a recipient of their highest honor in 1989: the George Award.
She was thoroughly involved with the Astoria Anchor Club, a women’s fraternal organization that supported the Astoria Regatta, by hosting luncheons, the Regatta Queen Coronation, the Anchor Tea, participating in the Regatta Parade and much more. By the 1980s she had held their highest office of skipper and others, had been the court chaperone and then some.
As organizations became more and more co-ed, it was a natural leap for her to join the Astoria Regatta Association Board, and eventually lead that organization. And lead it, she did! Forging strong ties with the Royal Rosarians, ships up river to the Portland Rose Festival, the Northwest Festival Association and others, helping the festival to bloom.
But her greatest love of the Astoria Regatta was bringing in the Navy and Coast Guard ships for the August event. This was a skill; she was very good (and persistent) at. There’s a great Daily Astorian story about a ship canceling its 2003 Regatta visit due to being called into security operations off the coast of California.
Marlene promptly hit the phones until she got the results she wanted. To the astonishment of the USS Ford commander, the head of the entire Third Fleet contacted him personally, redirecting the vessel to go ahead with its Regatta visit because … “some lady had been on the phone and …”
If she wasn’t working on something regarding the community, you could always find her sharing her love of Astoria with everyone she met while working at Chris’ News. Her hard work and community involvement culminated with being honored by the American Association of University Women for Astoria’s Bicentennial as one of 100 Women Who Helped Make Astoria Unique.
Marlene will always be remembered for being a “Cheerleader for her community — an amazing woman who got things done!”
Marlene’s husband of 58 years, Chris, passed in 2012; and in 2013, she left Astoria to be close to her children and care in southwest Washington.
On June 28, 2020, Marlene passed peacefully in her sleep. After 32,033 days of life with us, she is now joyfully reunited with her husband, Chris, her mother, father and sister, Bubs.
Surviving Marlene are her loving children, Paul, Carol (Jerry) and Monica (Michael); her grandchildren, Sebastian, Harrison and Nathaniel; and her sister, De.
A heartfelt thank you from the family to all the wonderful caregivers who touched Marlene’s life; especially to everyone at Fairgate Estate — we will forever be grateful to you for blessing her with so much love and compassion.
If you would like to remember Marlene with a donation, the family would greatly appreciate directing it towards a local cause she very much embraced: The Clatsop County Historical Society. Please mail the donation to the Clatsop County Historical Society, P.O. Box 88, Astoria, OR., 97103, or make a donation over the phone by calling 503-325-2203.
There is no celebration of life planned. Instead, once the COVID-19 pandemic has stabilized and is manageable, there is the hope and desire that reunions of the extended families can occur.
Most importantly, if you love or loved Astoria, you would have loved Marlene, and the legacy she left. It would be her wish that you follow a similar pathway wherever you are at: Live your life to the fullest — and, like Marlene, don’t always take no for an answer!
