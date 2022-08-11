Seattle
Nov. 5, 1942 — Aug. 2, 2022
Marlys Efaw passed away on Aug. 2, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born in Astoria on Nov. 5, 1942, Marlys Lucille Hoagland was the third daughter of Agnes and Frank Hoagland, along with sisters Sheryl, Darle and Nancy.
Marlys was an excellent student and outstanding athlete. As a kid in the 1950s, she played football and baseball with the neighborhood boys. In high school, Marlys played on the Tapiola Puddings, a girls softball team, with her sister, Darle, cousins and friends. She was the hotshot shortstop, and no ball could get by her; her skilled catches were pure theater.
Another sport she loved was bowling, and Marlys played in several leagues throughout her life, with a high score of a 273 scratch. Marlys was great at any sport, so long as her feet were on the ground.
After graduating from Astoria High School in 1960, Marlys went on to Oregon State University, majoring in physical education. Like her sisters, she joined Delta Gamma sorority.
She also received her master’s degree in physical education, followed by teaching a year each in Springfield and Seaside, West Seattle and then 10 years at Franklin High School in Seattle. Marlys was an excellent educator who cared deeply about all her students, and encouraged girls’ sports participation.
Marlys met LaMar Efaw in the fourth grade, becoming fast friends. They dated in high school and college before marrying on Aug. 7, 1965.
The couple traveled to the East Coast and 13 countries in Europe before settling in Seattle in 1968. Together they established their interior design firm, Lamar Efaw Interiors Inc., where she served as vice president and office manager.
Each of their homes was unique and welcoming to friends, family and clients, and Marlys was an excellent hostess. Though they chose not to have children, Marlys was a magical aunt to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Sports continued to be one of her loves, especially “her” Mariners and Seahawks (though Marlys hoped for a few adjustments to the current Seahawks staffing roster).
Marlys and LaMar cherished their racehorse, “Mr. LaMar,” for all his 30 years. In addition, they raised, as well as owned, several thoroughbred racehorses, though Marlys preferred the Turf Club to the backside and barns. Placing bets and friendly competitions made Marlys smile (even if she did not win).
Marlys is preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Frank Hoagland; sister, Darle Fearl; and niece, Erin Benevento.
She is survived by her devoted husband, LaMar; loving sisters, Nancy Meyer and Sheryl Ohler; sisters-in-law, Fredene Rogers and Karin Efaw; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial gifts should be sent to Planned Parenthood.