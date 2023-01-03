Martha Jane Salmi, 89, a homemaker, died Nov. 20 in Warrenton.
Martha Jane was born Jan. 16, 1933, to Charles and Mollie Worthington near Amboy, Washington.
She was the youngest of six children. Her brothers, David, Charles, William and James Worthington preceded her in death. Her sister, Mary Worthington Nosko, also preceded her in death.
She attended Amboy Grade School from first through sixth grade. She then attended Chelatchie Valley School and graduated from Battle Ground High School in Washington.
Martha married Elmer Salmi on May 7, 1960, in Amboy. She joined Elmer in Warrenton, where she lived out her days.
Martha had a deep faith and love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Philadelphia Church in Hammond for 37 years, where she played the piano for worship services in the early years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, was the Ladies Fellowship president for several years, as well as holding the position of church treasurer for 25 of those years.
In 2002, Elmer and Martha joined the River of Life Fellowship in Seaside. There, Martha enjoyed fixing floral arrangements as well as preparing Communion for the first Sunday of the month.
Before Elmer’s passing in 2005, they enjoyed many journeys in their motor home. They traveled across the U.S., with their destinations of choice always being family and friends.
Her greatest joys were being a wife to the love of her life and a mother to her sons. Besides her family, she also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, tending her flower garden and her favorite color of all — pink!
Martha is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Kirstin Salmi, Charles and Crystal Salmi and David and Laurie Salmi. She has two grandsons, Michael Salmi and Christopher Jewell, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and in-laws.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 14 at Gateway Family Fellowship, formerly Philadelphia Church, at 796 Pacific Drive in Hammond. The service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck reception. Please join us in celebrating Martha Jane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the River of Life Church in Seaside.
