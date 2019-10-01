Hammond
Dec. 8, 1937 — Sept. 12, 2019
Martha Jean (Smith) Quashnick was born Dec. 8, 1937, to Russell and Cecil Smith in Costa Mesa, California. The family later moved to Astoria, Oregon, where she lived until her passing.
Mom attended Astoria schools and graduated in 1955. Later that year she married the love of her life, Richard Quashnick. So began the family we have today.
Mom was very proud of her family and of being a part of the commercial fishing community and families. One of Mom’s favorite times of the year was when it was time to head north to Kenai, Alaska, for salmon season.
She loved it there, and never wanted to come home. We will have those memories forever. It was a special time of year for her.
From cooking up a storm to the ladies’ Friday lunches, the many clam feeds, chowder, biscuits and gravy — the list could go on. We had to build Mom a big deck off of their trailer to have sitting for everyone. It was her second home.
Mom and Dad spent many years buying fish in Youngs Bay on the Defiant and Barracuda, and they also had a fish market for a few years. No one could clean clams like Mom, and “Don’t break the windows.”
Some of Mom’s hobbies included gardening, doing puzzles and cooking. But her favorite was probably bingo.
Mom and Dad made any trips to Reno, Nevada, where she would be in “one-armed bandit” competitions. She made many trips up and down the coast for bingo. She was involved with the Deep Sea Fishermen’s Benefit Fund.
But she was happiest when she had all of her family around her. She tried to make it to every dinner, birthday party, graduation and as many sporting events as she could — which were numerous.
Mom is survived by her husband, Dick, and their five children, Rick (Donna), Doug, David (Kari), Cindi (Rick Newell) and Suzi (Doug Heater); 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom’s siblings all preceded her in death, Bill, Wally, Pat, Ruthie, Peggy and Jan; as well as her parents, Russell and Cecil. We know they were there to welcome her into heaven.
A few others also went before her, whom she missed: daughter-in-law, Donna; David Mitts and great-grandson, Landon; grandson, Andy; and family friend, Vicki Palo. We all miss them dearly.
To say Mom is going to be missed is an understatement. There will always be a void in our lives. Be we know she is in a better place, and we will see her again.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 5 at First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. in Astoria, Oregon, at 11 a.m., with a lunch to follow.
Jean will be missed and loved. Thank you Jean for excepting me into the family even when I wasn’t your daughter in law any longer
