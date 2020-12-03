Astoria
May 22, 1954 — Oct. 15, 2020
Martha Lovell Dahl was born May 22, 1954, in Astoria to Mary Lovell and the late Bob Lovell. She died at home in Astoria on Oct. 15, 2020.
Martha’s first marriage, to Don Naggiar, ended in divorce. They had two children, Jason and Laurel. Martha married Bill Dahl in 1983. Their marriage ended with his death in 2018.
Martha’s favorite pastime was traveling in Europe. She and Bill traveled as often, and as far, as their budget would allow, especially enjoying the local food, wine and customs of France.
Martha loved the out of doors, and was an excellent skier in her younger years. She also enjoyed her grandchildren, reading, cooking, gardening, music and Astoria history.
Martha spent most of her career working with her father in the family business, Lovell Auto Co. Starting in the office, she worked her way up to general manager. After the business was sold in 1994, she worked as business manager for the Clatsop County Historical Society until her retirement in 2016.
In addition to her mother, Mary Lovell, of Astoria, Martha is survived by her children, Jason Naggiar, and his wife, Racael, and Laurel Bui and her husband, Tuan; grandchildren, Vinh and Paris Bui and Timbre and Elora Naggiar; older siblings, Bill Lovell, Jane Lovell, Anne Riggs and Anne’s husband, Dani; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family thanks Lower Columbia Hospice for their compassionate care during Martha’s final illness.
At Martha’s request, there will be no funeral.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Clatsop County Historical Society.
